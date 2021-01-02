Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Oklahoma -1

3-star play on Oklahoma covering: I had Oklahoma favored in this game even with Oscar Tshiebwe, so that has no factor in my prediction. The Sooners have given West Virginia a ton of trouble over the years and will likely do so this evening. The Mountaineers have struggled to defend the perimeter, which will be a big problem when facing Oklahoma - a team that shoots 36% from beyond the arc. To be honest, I'm a little shocked this line isn't a couple of points higher, so lay the one point with the Sooners.

Over/Under: 144.5

2-star play on the under: Oklahoma can score in bunches and West Virginia has not been as good defensively during the first ten games of the season. I think Oklahoma will do their part in helping get up and over the total, but it's the Mountaineers I'm concerned about. If they come out and struggle to make jump shots and easy looks from three, it might be hard to hit the over. This is a tough one to gauge not knowing how Huggins will retool the rotation but I'd lean slightly to the under.

