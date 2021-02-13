Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

1-star play on West Virginia covering: I was going to pick Oklahoma to cover and West Virginia to win but with it being a close game, there will likely be free throws late helping the Mountaineers cover. I think this line is right about where it should be, so I don't have much of an opinion on the side but since I have to make a pick, I'll lean toward West Virginia. One big reason that I believe West Virginia could cover is that I'm expecting a big game from Derek Culver. In the last game against Oklahoma, the Sooners held him to just two points and really got into his head early and often. He hasn't forgotten about that one.

Over/Under: 144.5

5-star play on the over: West Virginia is an over team right now as their last five games have gone over the total. The Mountaineers are playing better defense as of late, but there's going to be a bunch of points in this game and a fast, uptempo pace should really play into over backers. Ride with the trend and bet the over.

