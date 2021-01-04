Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -1

1-star play on Oklahoma State covering: I had a strong feeling that Oklahoma would pull out a win over the Mountaineers and although I'm not entirely confident in Oklahoma State, I'm going to lean in their direction. This really isn't a play in favor of the Cowboys, but more of a bet against West Virginia. The Mountainers have really struggled on the road in league play over the last few years and they're still trying to figure out exactly how to play with this new rotation. Small lean toward Okie State and since you'd be getting them at +1, wouldn't hurt to do a sprinkle on the moneyline.

Over/Under: 143.5

1-star play on the under: My total is right at 143, so we have half a point to work with if I were to be right on the money with this. In my opinion, I wouldn't play either side of the total because you just have no idea what you're going to get from West Virginia. If they shoot like they did in the first half vs Oklahoma, the over has no chance. If they shoot like they did in the second half vs Oklahoma, the under has no chance. There's just not a "good bet" on the total, but I'd look at the under if I absolutely had to.

