Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

The oddsmakers in Vegas project this one to be a tight game.
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -1

1-star play on Oklahoma State covering: I had a strong feeling that Oklahoma would pull out a win over the Mountaineers and although I'm not entirely confident in Oklahoma State, I'm going to lean in their direction. This really isn't a play in favor of the Cowboys, but more of a bet against West Virginia. The Mountainers have really struggled on the road in league play over the last few years and they're still trying to figure out exactly how to play with this new rotation. Small lean toward Okie State and since you'd be getting them at +1, wouldn't hurt to do a sprinkle on the moneyline.

Over/Under: 143.5

1-star play on the under: My total is right at 143, so we have half a point to work with if I were to be right on the money with this. In my opinion, I wouldn't play either side of the total because you just have no idea what you're going to get from West Virginia. If they shoot like they did in the first half vs Oklahoma, the over has no chance. If they shoot like they did in the second half vs Oklahoma, the under has no chance. There's just not a "good bet" on the total, but I'd look at the under if I absolutely had to.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14060643_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Taking a Peak at the Oklahoma State Cowboys

USATSI_11789977_168388579_lowres
Basketball

West Virginia Falls in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings

USATSI_14060632_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Predicting Where WVU Will Be Ranked in the New AP Top 25

USATSI_13215253_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Big 12 Coach Linked to New York Jets Head Coaching Vacancy

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs against West Virginia in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Football

Sam Ehlinger Enters the 2021 NFL Draft

Jalen Bridges
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Shines in First Career Start

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for Coveted 2022 Pass Rusher

USATSI_13572262_168388579_lowres
Football

Pat McAfee on Rich Rod: "We Knew it Wasn't Going to Work at Michigan"