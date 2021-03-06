Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Are the Mountaineers favored by too many points?
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

1-star play on Oklahoma State covering: This line is a bit confusing to me. I figured it would be somewhere around 3.5-4 but I'm guessing the uncertainty surrounding Cade Cunningham's availability today (ankle) has a lot to do with where this line is at. That alone makes this one of the toughest games to pick on the day. As much as I think 7.5 is way too much, I'm not very confident in it solely based on Cunningham's game status. Slight lean on Oklahoma State plus the points, so don't go and put the whole bankroll on this one.

Over/Under: 148.5

1-star play on the over: Can you play an under with these two teams? It would pretty hard to do so as the O/U combined between the two is 31-16-2 to the over. Both teams can really shoot it and have their fair share of struggles on the defensive end. Again, the uncertainty of Cunningham keeps this from being a strong play, but I'll side with the over. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14060623_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 87-84 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

Final Scenarios for Big 12 Conference Tournament Seeding

Jan 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III (0) dribbles past West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: No. 17 Oklahoma State

USATSI_15672017
Basketball

WVU Forward Jalen Bridges Has Uncapped Potential

Jan 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

Cade Cunningham Questionable Ahead of WVU

Screen Shot 2021-03-04 at 4.36.19 AM
Recruiting

2022 Georgia RB Enjoyed Meeting WVU Coaching Staff

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2022 OL Charlie Katarincic "Impressed" by Virtual Visit to WVU

USATSI_15672017_168388579_lowres
Basketball

FOX Sports Tabs WVU as One of Seven Teams That Can Win the NCAA Tournament