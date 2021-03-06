Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

1-star play on Oklahoma State covering: This line is a bit confusing to me. I figured it would be somewhere around 3.5-4 but I'm guessing the uncertainty surrounding Cade Cunningham's availability today (ankle) has a lot to do with where this line is at. That alone makes this one of the toughest games to pick on the day. As much as I think 7.5 is way too much, I'm not very confident in it solely based on Cunningham's game status. Slight lean on Oklahoma State plus the points, so don't go and put the whole bankroll on this one.

Over/Under: 148.5

1-star play on the over: Can you play an under with these two teams? It would pretty hard to do so as the O/U combined between the two is 31-16-2 to the over. Both teams can really shoot it and have their fair share of struggles on the defensive end. Again, the uncertainty of Cunningham keeps this from being a strong play, but I'll side with the over.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.