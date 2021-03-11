Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -3

2-star play on Oklahoma State covering: We are just five days removed from the Cowboys knocking off the Mountaineers in Morgantown without Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekely. West Virginia's defense, as it has been all season, was horrendous. Typically once we reach this time of year, it feels like West Virginia is about to go on a deep run in the conference tournament. I'm not getting that vibe this year. I'll take the points with Oklahoma State.

Over/Under: 151.5

2-star play on the over: As I just mentioned, West Virginia's defense has a lot of issues. On the other hand, this is the most potent offense Bob Huggins has had in quite a while. The Mountaineers didn't shoot it particularly well last Saturday and I expect them to bounce back and shoot at a much higher clip on Tuesday morning/afternoon, thus driving the total well past the number for the over.

