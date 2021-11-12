Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Pitt

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -12.5

    2-star play on Pitt covering: The Mountaineers aren't shooting the ball as well as they should, even in practice according to head coach Bob Huggins. Getting dominated on the glass by Oakland doesn't make me very confident that this team can comfortably lay and cover a double-digit point spread. WVU wins the game but Pitt stays within reach and covers the number.

    Over/Under: 137.5

    1-star play on the under: I don't like this total at all, to be honest. I have the total at 136 so I guess I would lean to the under but I don't have much of an opinion on this. West Virginia scored 60 on Oakland and Pitt scored 63 on The Citadel. That alone will lead me to lean to the under. 

    My picks

    ATS record: 1-0 (100%)

    O/U record: 0-1 (0%)

    Overall: 1-1 (50%)

