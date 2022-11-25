Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Portland State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -15

2-star play on Portland State covering: I'm not sure of the severity of Erik Stevenson's injury, but I'm sure it will limit him in some capacity. This is a huge opportunity for Portland State to get a signature win, so they'll come out ready to play. I don't see the Vikings having enough firepower to win the game, but they'll compete and give the Mountaineers a fight for much of the night.

Over/Under: 147.5

1-star play on the over: Portland State can really shoot it and with this game being just one day after WVU exhausted much of their energy harassing Purdue's guards, they'll show some fatigue leading to some open looks. Although they lost by 24, the Vikings did put up 78 on Gonzaga and shot 44% from three. Small lean to the over. Not much of a play on the total tonight.

My picks

ATS record: 5-0 (100%)

O/U record: 3-2 (50%)

Overall: 7-2 (83%)

