Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Purdue

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Purdue -1.5

4-star play on Purdue covering: This West Virginia team has a lot of potential and will win some games this year that they should have no business winning. Unfortunately, tonight is not one of those nights. The Boilermakers size and length, Zach Edey in particular, will give WVU fits inside and that's where this game will be won. Strong play on Purdue.

Over/Under: 135

2-star play on the over: When you have a guy that's 7'4", it's hard to tell how this game will go. Does Edey just score at will and WVU matches it on the other end with jumpers? Or can the Mountaineers find a way to limit him, but struggle to find the bottom of the net themselves? This is a tough one, but I'll put a small lean to the over here. West Virginia can make shots and although they've played well defensively thus far, this will be the best offensive opponent they've faced.

My picks

ATS record: 4-0 (100%)

O/U record: 2-2 (50%)

Overall: 6-2 (83%)

