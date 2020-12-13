Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Richmond

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -7.5

3-star play on Richmond covering: Let's face it, the Mountaineers have had moments this year that makes you wonder how good they really are. They played well but came up on the losing end in their first matchup vs a ranked team (No. 1 Gonzaga), so will this result be any different? West Virginia looked miserable in the first half of Friday's game vs North Texas and that half alone would scare me off of playing them against the spread. This is going to be an extremely good game, and the Spiders will keep it close with a chance to win. I'm shocked this line is as high as it is. Take the Spiders.

Over/Under: 145

3-star play on the over: Richmond has gone over the total in three of four games and with the way West Virginia's defense has been as of late, I would be inclined to take the over. My projection puts this game at 153, which will fly over the number. I expect the Mountaineers to shoot much better from the field, mainly because they're going to have to if they want to come out on top.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.