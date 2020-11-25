SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs South Dakota State

Schuyler Callihan

Each gameday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -9

1 star play on West Virginia covering: The Mountaineers should be able to take advantage of their depth and wear the Jackrabbits out, but with it being the first game of the season, there are a lot of unknowns. I think West Virginia will cover, but I'm not 100% confident and would be something I probably would not play.

Over/Under: 146

3 star play on the under: I think this total is way too high and should be one that easily cashes with the under. I have the Mountaineers winning 74-62, which would put the total at 136. Two reasons why I like the under? West Virginia plays tight defense and they still need to prove that they have become an improved shooting team.

