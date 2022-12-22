Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Stony Brook

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -26.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: Stony Brook has some bad losses on their schedule to this point. They've lost to Rhode Island by 10, Brown by 11, Florida International by 33, Eastern Washington by 29, and Bryant by 19. The two teams do have one common opponent, for what it's worth - Florida. Stony Brook lost by 36 while West Virginia won by 29. I know it's the final game before conference play begins and the Mountaineers may coast through this one but coasting should still cover this big number. Lay the points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 137

1-star play on the over: This total is pretty much right where it should be. I don't really know what to do with this other than to stay away from it. However, if you want to know which direction I'm leaning in, it'll cost you $5. Just kidding. Look at the over. Now, this means we're going to need West Virginia to get close to 100 or for Stony Brook to punch above its weight. Either way, every final score that runs through my head has this going over. If we get 50+ from the Seawolves, we should be in good shape.

My picks

ATS record: 8-3 (72%)

O/U record: 8-3 (72%)

Overall: 16-6 (72%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
Stony Brook Seawolves
Stony Brook Seawolves

DSC_7042
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6888
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

By Christopher Hall
Neal Brown 2022 Early Signing Period Indivual Players
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown Breaks Down the 2023 Recruiting Class

By Christopher Hall
Fitness Channel Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Recruiting

Mountaineers Now National Signing Day Show - 2023

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17016901_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class

By Schuyler Callihan
Bob Huggins Previews Stony Brook
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Stony Brook

By Christopher Hall
Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 1.24.19 PM
Recruiting

2023 CB Amare Snowden Announces College Decision

By Christopher Hall