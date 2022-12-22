Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Stony Brook

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -26.5

3-star play on West Virginia covering: Stony Brook has some bad losses on their schedule to this point. They've lost to Rhode Island by 10, Brown by 11, Florida International by 33, Eastern Washington by 29, and Bryant by 19. The two teams do have one common opponent, for what it's worth - Florida. Stony Brook lost by 36 while West Virginia won by 29. I know it's the final game before conference play begins and the Mountaineers may coast through this one but coasting should still cover this big number. Lay the points.

Over/Under: 137

1-star play on the over: This total is pretty much right where it should be. I don't really know what to do with this other than to stay away from it. However, if you want to know which direction I'm leaning in, it'll cost you $5. Just kidding. Look at the over. Now, this means we're going to need West Virginia to get close to 100 or for Stony Brook to punch above its weight. Either way, every final score that runs through my head has this going over. If we get 50+ from the Seawolves, we should be in good shape.

My picks

ATS record: 8-3 (72%)

O/U record: 8-3 (72%)

Overall: 16-6 (72%)

