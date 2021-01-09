Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

The Mountaineers are small favorites over the nation's fourth ranked team.
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

1-star play on Texas covering: West Virginia has two players battling with the flu in addition to Derek Culver and Sean McNeil being a little banged up. If this team was at 100% health, I'd be going with the Mountaineers but I can't given the circumstances. Texas is fast and likes to get out in transition which could be a problem for West Virginia especially late in the game when fatigue starts to really kick in.

Over/Under: 141

3-star play on the over: I'm a bit shocked this total isn't a notch or two higher. West Virginia's defense has not been spectacular by any means and offensively, they've been finding ways to put up points on a nightly basis. The only way I don't see the over cashing in is if West Virginia is absolutely cold from the field for an entire half. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14091990_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

USATSI_15351823
Basketball

Previewing No. 14 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Texas

Image result for charlie benton wvu
Football

WVU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills Secures Consensus All-American

Huggs 1.8.21
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Texas

USATSI_15351788_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Sean McNeil, Derek Culver "Banged Up", Two Others Dealing with the Flu

USATSI_15382653_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Darius & Dante Stills
Football

Darius Stills Earns Walter Camp All-American Honors

USATSI_15395871_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Is West Virginia Still a Final Four Contender?