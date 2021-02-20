Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas -3.5

1-star play on West Virginia covering: Texas has not played well as of late losing three of their last five games and are 3-4 since Andrew Jones hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer to top the Mountaineers in the first game of this season series. Both teams come into this one with a much-need week off but more importantly, it allowed West Virginia to get healthy before this brutal three-game road trip. Head coach Bob Huggins said in Friday's press conference that guard Taz Sherman (groin) is shooting it really good and has looked good the last couple of days. West Virginia was the better team for 39 minutes and 58 seconds in the first game, so I'm going to side with the Mountaineers here to at least keep it close, and potentially win the game.

Over/Under: 146.5

4-star play on the under: West Virginia has been an over team lately and I've been leaning that way each game. However, I think this game stays under the total with both defenses showing out and making it difficult to get buckets. I'm expecting quite a rusty start for both teams which will make it tough for this game's score to go over.

