Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers enter Lubbock as underdogs.
Author:
Publish date:

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Texas Tech -5.5

3-star play on Texas Tech covering: The Red Raiders had a double-digit lead in Morgantown before Miles "Deuce" McBride threw it into another gear and took control of the game scoring 19 points in the final 10:35 of the game. West Virginia has lost four straight in Lubbock with their last win coming in 2016. This is about the time of year where Chris Beard's team starts to hit their stride and become one of the toughest teams in the country, especially defensively. Texas Tech doesn't want to let West Virginia sweep the season series and hold any possible tiebreaker over them when it comes to Big 12 tournament seeding, so this is one they will want to go get. Lay the points with the home favorite in this one.

Over/Under: 141.5

4-star play on the over: For two teams that have been known to be defensive powers over the years, they combined for 175 points back in January. I don't see this game being as high scoring but this total is just way too low for me. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said he thought his team played the best defense they have all season against Kansas and still gave up 79 points. For some reason, I don't think the books have adjusted to how the Mountaineers have played defensively, which is why these totals stay around 140. Until I see improvement on that end of the floor consistently, I'll take the over on a total that sits in the low 140s.

