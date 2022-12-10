Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs UAB

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6

1-star play on UAB covering: UAB's bigs, believe it or not, may hold the advantage in the paint. Aside from Jimmy Bell Jr., West Virginia has received inconsistent play out of their frontcourt. Kedrian Johnson got the best of Jordan Walker last year forcing him into seven turnovers, but he'll play a much cleaner game tonight. WVU's only two opponents rated inside the top 40 of the KenPom ratings (No. 5 Purdue and No. 29 Xavier) have not only covered the spread, but beat the Mountaineers. UAB enters the day at No. 38.

Over/Under: 153

1-star play on the over: There's a reason why this total is as high as it is, both teams can fill it up from three-point land. This is by far the best shooting team Bob Huggins has had at West Virginia, the problem is, they fail to stay in front of their man on the other end and get straight-lined possession after possession. Don't overthink it, play the over. It's cashed in five of WVU's last six and in 12 of UAB's last 13.

My picks

ATS record: 8-1 (88%)

O/U record: 6-3 (66%)

Overall: 14-4 (77%)

