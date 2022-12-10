Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs UAB

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6

1-star play on UAB covering: UAB's bigs, believe it or not, may hold the advantage in the paint. Aside from Jimmy Bell Jr., West Virginia has received inconsistent play out of their frontcourt. Kedrian Johnson got the best of Jordan Walker last year forcing him into seven turnovers, but he'll play a much cleaner game tonight. WVU's only two opponents rated inside the top 40 of the KenPom ratings (No. 5 Purdue and No. 29 Xavier) have not only covered the spread, but beat the Mountaineers. UAB enters the day at No. 38.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 153

1-star play on the over: There's a reason why this total is as high as it is, both teams can fill it up from three-point land. This is by far the best shooting team Bob Huggins has had at West Virginia, the problem is, they fail to stay in front of their man on the other end and get straight-lined possession after possession. Don't overthink it, play the over. It's cashed in five of WVU's last six and in 12 of UAB's last 13.

My picks

ATS record: 8-1 (88%)

O/U record: 6-3 (66%)

Overall: 14-4 (77%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan @Callihan_.

In This Article (2)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers
UAB Blazers
UAB Blazers

USATSI_19585313_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs UAB

By Schuyler Callihan
Jordan White
Football

WVU Offensive Lineman Enters the Transfer Portal

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6100
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins UAB Preview

By Christopher Hall
USATSI_19469366_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Former Wyoming Defensive End Picks Up WVU Offer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19372586_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Offers Coveted Mississippi State Wide Receiver Transfer

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17507683_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Enters the Mix for Former SI All-American, Florida Special Teams Ace

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II (42) returns an interception for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

By Jakob Janoski
Dec 3, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins reacts from the bench in the game against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at Cintas Center.
Basketball

Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements

By Christopher Hall