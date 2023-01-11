Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

1-star play on Baylor covering: Initially, I had West Virginia winning this game. But the more I look at this matchup, I think it favors the visiting Bears. The Mountaineers are struggling offensively averaging just 62.6 in regulation during Big 12 play. Meanwhile, Baylor is averaging 78.3 points per game in conference play and they haven't particularly shot it well from three. I can see this game going either way, so I'd probably stay away from it but I'll lean toward Baylor.

Over/Under: 147.5

3-star play on the under: If WVU can return to form offensively, these two could combine for 160-165 easily. I don't know if I'm willing to bank on that happening, especially from a team that has shot 13/56 (23%) three in Big 12 play. Not to mention, the Mountaineers are 55/94 (58%) from the line during that span. I'll side with the under.

My picks

ATS record: 10-5 (66%)

O/U record: 9-6 (60%)

Overall: 19-11 (63%)

