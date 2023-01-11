Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

1-star play on Baylor covering: Initially, I had West Virginia winning this game. But the more I look at this matchup, I think it favors the visiting Bears. The Mountaineers are struggling offensively averaging just 62.6 in regulation during Big 12 play. Meanwhile, Baylor is averaging 78.3 points per game in conference play and they haven't particularly shot it well from three. I can see this game going either way, so I'd probably stay away from it but I'll lean toward Baylor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Over/Under: 147.5

3-star play on the under: If WVU can return to form offensively, these two could combine for 160-165 easily. I don't know if I'm willing to bank on that happening, especially from a team that has shot 13/56 (23%) three in Big 12 play. Not to mention, the Mountaineers are 55/94 (58%) from the line during that span. I'll side with the under.

My picks

ATS record: 10-5 (66%)

O/U record: 9-6 (60%)

Overall: 19-11 (63%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

In This Article (1)

West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

USATSI_19691031_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Jalen Bridges Set to Make Return to WVU

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19728328_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins Sticks Up for Jose Perez, Calls Out NCAA

By Schuyler Callihan
Untitled design (5)
Football

Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty

By Christopher Hall
RELATIVELY SPORTS (3)
Basketball

Relatively Sports Ep. 25: Former WNBA Star Franthea Price Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_8232
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Baylor

By Christopher Hall
DSC_8462
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. Baylor

By Christopher Hall
Jimmy Bell Jr. Previews Baylor
Basketball

WATCH: Jimmy Bell Jr. Talks the Physicality of the Big 12, Getting Back in the Win Column and more

By Christopher Hall
Bob Huggins Previews Baylor 2023
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Baylor

By Christopher Hall