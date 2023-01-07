Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas -2

3-star play on Kansas covering: Typically, I like to go with West Virginia when these two square off in Morgantown but I just don't get that same feeling that I normally get of this resulting in a win for the Mountaineers. WVU can't hit free throws and on top of that, has a serious issue in turning the ball over. They've given it away 35 in two Big 12 games. If they turn it over 17-18 times tonight against a great offensive team, they'll get run out of their own building.

Over/Under: 143

2-star play on the over: Man, we had a stone-cold under on Monday until the game went into overtime. Let's bounce back tonight with the over. In the 28 games the two teams have played combined, they've managed to hit the over in 19 of them. The total has gone OVER in eight of Kansas' last 11 and OVER in 7 of West Virginia's last 10. The number is pretty close to where I thought it'd be, but with the way these two can shoot it from three, I like the over.

