Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU at Oklahoma

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma -4.5

1-star play on Oklahoma covering: The Sooners are a team that plays to the level of its competition. They have a loss to Sam Houston and barely beat South Alabama and Arkansas Pine-Bluff. However, they competed hard in their losses to No. 9 Arkansas, No. 6 Texas, No. 25 Iowa State, and No. 2 Kansas. Their three Big 12 losses have come by a combined eight points. Asking Oklahoma to lay 4.5 may seem like a lot but West Virginia is going through it right now and now has to deal with losing one of their father figures in assistant head coach Larry Harrison. I'll lean toward the Sooners.

Over/Under: 137

1-star play on the over: West Virginia did a much better taking care of the basketball in its last time out and when they do that, it's going to create more overs. Sitting at 0-4 in Big 12 play, these veteran WVU guards know they can't afford to be careless with the basketball and I think we'll see those turnovers start to go away. I don't see this becoming a defensive dogfight. Play the over.

My picks

ATS record: 11-5 (68%)

O/U record: 9-7 (56%)

Overall: 20-12 (62%)

