Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs TCU

Each game day, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -2

1-star play on TCU covering: This is a coin flip for me. The last five TCU games have been decided by six points or less, four of which were four points or less. West Virginia has been in a number of close games too. That's just life in the Big 12 right now. When games are expected to be close in this league, I've learned to just take the points. Will West Virginia win? Maybe. But in terms of the spread, I don't feel comfortable laying any points with this team right now.

Over/Under: 148

1-star play on the under: The over has cashed in six of TCU's last seven games and in 14 of West Virginia's last 19. That said, trends were meant to come to an end. West Virginia and TCU have shot the ball poorly from three and from the free-throw line in Big 12 play. Pitting these two together just screams under to me.

My picks

ATS record: 11-6 (64%)

O/U record: 10-7 (58%)

Overall: 21-13 (61%)

