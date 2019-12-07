Mountaineer
St Johns Hands West Virginia First Loss of the Season

Christopher Hall

NEW YORK – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffer their first loss of the season to the hands of the St Johns Red Storm 70-68. In arguably the Mountaineer's worst performance of the year, West Virginia commits 22 turnovers and shot 5-12 from the free-throw line that ultimately was the difference.

The Red Storms full course press immediately forced six West Virginia turnovers in the first four minutes of the half but the Mountaineer defense that has held their opponents to 37% from the field coming into the game forced St Johns to go 2-9 from the floor.

Turnovers continued to plague the Mountaineers in the first half to the tune of 13. However, St. John’s went shot 36% (18-50) and 1-3 from three-point range despite LJ Figueroa 17 first-half points the game was tied at 36 at the half.

After shooting 45% in the first half, West Virginia went 3-14 from the field as St Johns build a nine-point lead before Taz Sherman hit a three from the right corner.

West Virginia trailed by nine with 4:28 left in the game until the Mountaineers answered with a 9-0 capped off with a three form Sean McNeil with 1:13 to go in the game.

St Johns made the most of their opportunities at the free-throw line hitting 22-27 on the day but none were bigger than the final two from Rasheem Dunn with five seconds remaining in the game.

Deuce McBride got a shot off with at the buzzer at the elbow but doesn’t fall as the Mountaineers fall 70-68. 

