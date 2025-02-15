Starting Lineups for West Virginia at Baylor
We've got a big one today in Waco between the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-7) and the Baylor Bears (15-9, 7-6). Although this isn't a make-or-break game as far as postseason hopes are concerned, the loser of this game will put that team in a pretty difficult position down the final stretch of the season.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this afternoon's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Baylor Bears
G Jalen Celestine
G VJ Edgecombe
G Robert Wright III
G Langston Love
F Norchad Omeir
The matchup to watch: Hansberry/Andre vs. Omeir
Norchad Omeir is the league's leading rebounder, averaging 10.3 boards per game. Competing on the glass is something the Mountaineers have struggled with all season long. If they give up second chance opportunities, Omeir will make them pay by either putting it back up himself or kicking the ball out to a three-point shooter. The Bears, as a team, are shooting 37% from three-point range on the year.
West Virginia and Baylor will tip things off at approximately 2 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
