Starting Lineups for West Virginia at TCU
Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to go a perfect 2-0 on their current road trip with the hopes of taking down the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night in Fort Worth.
A few moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's matchup.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
TCU Horned Frogs
G Noah Reynolds
G Brendan Wenzel
G Vasean Allette
F David Punch
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Key to the Game for West Virginia: Compete on the boards
Defensive tenacity is a key to a Mountaineer victory, but with this team, that's a given. One area that has caused to be an issue at times this season has been rebounding the basketball. Fortunately for Darian DeVries, the Frogs are one of the weaker rebounding teams in the country. In their win over Colorado, TCU only pulled down 22 rebounds. If WVU locks in defensively and battles on the glass, they'll have a good chance of leaving Fort Worth with a win.
The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 8 p.m. EST. You can catch the action live by streaming on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU
West Virginia Concludes a Two-Game Road Trip at TCU
Falling to the Frogs? ESPN BPI Predicts West Virginia vs. TCU
2025 LB Cameron Torbor Commits to & Signs with West Virginia