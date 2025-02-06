Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia at TCU

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Fort Worth.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Toby Okani
West Virginia University guard Toby Okani / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to go a perfect 2-0 on their current road trip with the hopes of taking down the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday night in Fort Worth.

A few moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's matchup.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

TCU Horned Frogs

G Noah Reynolds

G Brendan Wenzel

G Vasean Allette

F David Punch

C Ernest Udeh Jr.

Key to the Game for West Virginia: Compete on the boards

Defensive tenacity is a key to a Mountaineer victory, but with this team, that's a given. One area that has caused to be an issue at times this season has been rebounding the basketball. Fortunately for Darian DeVries, the Frogs are one of the weaker rebounding teams in the country. In their win over Colorado, TCU only pulled down 22 rebounds. If WVU locks in defensively and battles on the glass, they'll have a good chance of leaving Fort Worth with a win.

The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 8 p.m. EST. You can catch the action live by streaming on ESPN+.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Score Predictions for West Virginia at TCU

West Virginia Concludes a Two-Game Road Trip at TCU

Falling to the Frogs? ESPN BPI Predicts West Virginia vs. TCU

2025 LB Cameron Torbor Commits to & Signs with West Virginia

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball