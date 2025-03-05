Starting Lineups for West Virginia at Utah
West Virginia and Utah will meet up for the second time this season and it's the Mountaineers who will be looking to pull off the two-game season sweep after winning the first matchup, 72-61, in Morgantown.
This time around, Darian DeVries will be coaching against Josh Eilert, who is taking over for the recently fired Craig Smith. Eilert, of course, was the interim head coach last season for West Virginia and turned in a 9-23 record.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Utah Utes
G Hunter Erickson
G Gabe Madsen
G Mason Madsen
F Caleb Lohner
C Lawson Lovering
The Mountaineers and Utes will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 9 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rodriguez Opens Up About the 'Titanic' of His Career & Relationship with Pat Narduzzi
Rodriguez Rips Up the Idea of Rodney Gallagher III Being a Two-Way Player
Quick Hits: Poor Practice, Correcting the Same Things, WR Competition + More
Rich Rodriguez Makes it Clear That He Will Finish His Career at West Virginia