Starting Lineups for West Virginia at Utah

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Salt Lake City.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia and Utah will meet up for the second time this season and it's the Mountaineers who will be looking to pull off the two-game season sweep after winning the first matchup, 72-61, in Morgantown.

This time around, Darian DeVries will be coaching against Josh Eilert, who is taking over for the recently fired Craig Smith. Eilert, of course, was the interim head coach last season for West Virginia and turned in a 9-23 record.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Utah Utes

G Hunter Erickson

G Gabe Madsen

G Mason Madsen

F Caleb Lohner

C Lawson Lovering

The Mountaineers and Utes will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 9 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

