Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas

A look at the first five on the floor for today's game in Lawrence.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
There's no easing into the Big 12 schedule for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they'll square off with the seventh-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the Mountaineers haven't had any success at Phog Allen Fieldhouse over the years, first-year head coach Darian DeVries isn't phased by the tough challenge.

“Our approach is the same no matter who we play. We want to put the best version of ourselves out there every night, whether we’re playing Kansas or whoever it may be. Our goal is to go there, play the best forty minutes we possibly can, and do whatever we need to do to try to come away with a win. That’s the only focus we can have.”

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for today's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Kansas Jayhawks

G Zeke Mayo

G AJ Storr

G Dajuan Harris Jr.

F KJ Adams

C Hunter Dickinson

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to tip things off at 2 p.m. EST. The action will stream live on ESPN+.

