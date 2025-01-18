Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Big Matchup with No. 2 Iowa State

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's matchup in Morgantown.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Here in just a few minutes, the West Virginia Mountaineers will square off with the No. 2 team in the country, the Iowa State Cyclones.

"I’m expecting this place to rocking," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said in his preview press conference of tonight's game. "Our reputation as a fanbase, the Coliseum, is really highly thought of across the basketball world. Even when I was looking at what this job’s about and things, that’s the first thing that comes out, Big 12 play, that place is legit from A fan standpoint and has an impact on games. So, I’m really excited to feel that. The students are back, it’s sold out, and I can't wait for that energy and feel the energy from the arena."

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this evening's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Iowa State Cyclones

G Curtis Jones

G Keshon Gilbert

G Tamin Lipsey

F Joshua Jefferson

C Dishon Jackson

West Virginia and Iowa State will get things started at 5 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

