Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Big Matchup with No. 2 Iowa State
Here in just a few minutes, the West Virginia Mountaineers will square off with the No. 2 team in the country, the Iowa State Cyclones.
"I’m expecting this place to rocking," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said in his preview press conference of tonight's game. "Our reputation as a fanbase, the Coliseum, is really highly thought of across the basketball world. Even when I was looking at what this job’s about and things, that’s the first thing that comes out, Big 12 play, that place is legit from A fan standpoint and has an impact on games. So, I’m really excited to feel that. The students are back, it’s sold out, and I can't wait for that energy and feel the energy from the arena."
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this evening's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Iowa State Cyclones
G Curtis Jones
G Keshon Gilbert
G Tamin Lipsey
F Joshua Jefferson
C Dishon Jackson
West Virginia and Iowa State will get things started at 5 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
