Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Final Non-Conference Game
The West Virginia Mountaineers are just minutes away from playing their final game of the non-conference portion of their 2024-25 schedule as they'll be hosting the Mercyhurst Lakers.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this afternoon's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Mercyhurst Lakers
G Deshaun Jackson Jr.
G Max Jusianiec
G Shemar Rathan-Mayes
G Jeff Planutis
G Aidan Reichert
The Mountaineers and Lakers will get things tipped off at 2 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Lands South Alabama CB Transfer Jordan Scruggs
Jacksonville State CB Transfer Fred Davis II Visiting WVU, Reveals Decision Timeline
WVU Offers Purdue CB Transfer Currently Committed to Big 12 School
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mercyhurst