Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Final Non-Conference Game

A look at the first five on the floor for this afternoon's WVU game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia Mountaineers are just minutes away from playing their final game of the non-conference portion of their 2024-25 schedule as they'll be hosting the Mercyhurst Lakers.

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this afternoon's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Mercyhurst Lakers

G Deshaun Jackson Jr.

G Max Jusianiec

G Shemar Rathan-Mayes

G Jeff Planutis

G Aidan Reichert

The Mountaineers and Lakers will get things tipped off at 2 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on ESPN+.

