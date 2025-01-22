Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Late Night Tip vs. Arizona State
It's a late Tuesday night tip in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers look to keep the good times rolling against the struggling Arizona State Sun Devils.
WVU is coming off the heels of upsetting the No. 2 team in the nation, the Iowa State Cyclones, behind another stellar performance from senior guard Javon Small, who finished the night with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. With the win, the Mountaineers returned to the AP Top 25 this week, earning the 23rd spot in the latest poll.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's Big 12 action.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Arizona State Sun Devils
G BJ Freeman
G Alston Mason
G Adam Miller
F Basheer Jihad
F Jayden Quaintance
The Mountaineers and Sun Devils will get things tipped off at 9 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.
