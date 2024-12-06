Mountaineers Now

Starting lineups for West Virginia's Matchup with Georgetown

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Hoyas.

Schuyler Callihan

It's almost time for tip-off in the WVU Coliseum as the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to face the Georgetown Hoyas in this year's Big 12-Big East Battle.

The Hoyas lead the all-time series over the Mountaineers 27-26, but West Virginia has been the more successful team of late winning six of the last seven matchups with their former conference foe. These two last met in Washington D.C. back in January of 2020 where WVU came away with an 80-71 win. WVU is 2-3 in this event with their two wins coming against UConn, and of course, that last meet-up with Georgetown.

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

G/F Tucker DeVries

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Georgetown Hoyas

G Micah Peavy

G Malik Mack

G Jayden Epps

F Drew Fielder

F Thomas Sorber

The Mountaineers and Hoyas will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on ESPN2.

Published
