Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Matchup with UMass

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
The West Virginia Mountaineers are just minutes away from squaring off with the UMass Minutemen.

What to watch for

Malek Abdelgowad vs. Amani Hansberry - UMass wants Abdelgowad to touch the ball as often as possible, whether it's to score it himself or redirect the defensive attention. Hansberry is at a size disadvantage, but his athleticism will make for a good matchup underneath. In his first game as a Mountaineer, Hansberry recorded nine points, twelve rebounds, and two blocks.

Minutes ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia's starting five

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

G/F Tucker DeVries

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

UMass' starting five

G Rahsool Diggins

G Jaylen Curry

F Daniel Rivera

F Daniel Hankins-Sanford

F Malek Abdelgowad

The Mountaineers and Minutemen are going to throw the ball up in the air at 7 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

