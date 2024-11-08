Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Matchup with UMass
The West Virginia Mountaineers are just minutes away from squaring off with the UMass Minutemen.
What to watch for
Malek Abdelgowad vs. Amani Hansberry - UMass wants Abdelgowad to touch the ball as often as possible, whether it's to score it himself or redirect the defensive attention. Hansberry is at a size disadvantage, but his athleticism will make for a good matchup underneath. In his first game as a Mountaineer, Hansberry recorded nine points, twelve rebounds, and two blocks.
Minutes ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia's starting five
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
G/F Tucker DeVries
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
UMass' starting five
G Rahsool Diggins
G Jaylen Curry
F Daniel Rivera
F Daniel Hankins-Sanford
F Malek Abdelgowad
The Mountaineers and Minutemen are going to throw the ball up in the air at 7 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.
