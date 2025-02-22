Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Road Bout vs. No. 9 Texas Tech

A look at the first five on the floor for today's game in Lubbock.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this afternoon's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Texas Tech Red Raiders

G Elijah Hawkins

G Christian Anderson

G Kerwin Walton

G JT Toppin

F Darrion Williams

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are slated to tip things off at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball