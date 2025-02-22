Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Road Bout vs. No. 9 Texas Tech
A look at the first five on the floor for today's game in Lubbock.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for this afternoon's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Texas Tech Red Raiders
G Elijah Hawkins
G Christian Anderson
G Kerwin Walton
G JT Toppin
F Darrion Williams
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are slated to tip things off at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN+.
