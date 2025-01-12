Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Road Contest vs. Colorado
Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers have made the trip out to Boulder for a Sunday matinee against the Colorado Buffaloes. WVU is fresh off their first Big 12 loss to Arizona, and according to the Mountaineer head coach, the team is ready to erase that one from the memory bank.
"The guys have been great - they’ve responded well. The couple losses we’ve had this year, they responded well after those as well. They are a pretty focused group. They understand we didn’t necessarily have our ‘A’ game the other night, and they focused hard on what went wrong. We did plenty of things right in that game too but there’s also some things in areas that we need to be better at and we all know that. Even as a coaching staff, there’s some things we felt we needed to do better as well."
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for today's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Colorado Buffaloes
G RJ Smith
G Julian Hammond III
F Andrej Jakimovski
F Assane Diop
C Elijah Malone
The Mountaineers and Buffaloes will get things started at 3 p.m. EST. The actions will stream live on ESPN+.
