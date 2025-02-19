Starting Lineups for West Virginia's Second Matchup vs. Cincinnati
We've got another big-time game inside the WVU Coliseum tonight as the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-10, 6-8) and Cincinnati Bearcats (15-10, 5-9) are each fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives as we near the end of the regular season. The Mountaineers took the first matchup in the Queen City earlier this month and are aiming for a season sweep.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Cincinnati Bearcats
G Day Day Thomas
G Jizzle James
G Josh Reed
F Dillon Mitchell
F Aziz Bandaogo
Darian DeVries on facing Cincinnati a second time:
"They are playing with a lot of confidence. Even the other night at Iowa State, that game was right there late in the game. After our game, they went to Central Florida, won, played very well, especially offensively. Came back home, beat both BYU and Utah, and then lost a tough road game at Iowa State. So, they’re playing very well. They kind of found themselves; it kind of felt like the last four games."
West Virginia and Cincinnati are set to get things started at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN2.
