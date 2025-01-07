Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Arizona

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris.
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

Tonight is a big game for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they look to bolster their resume with a potential sweep of the Arizona Wildcats.

Once again, WVU will be without the services of Tucker DeVries (shoulder) and Jayden Stone (undisclosed), and about an hour before tip-off, the team ruled out KJ Tenner who took a blow to the head in the team's win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Arizona Wildcats

G Caleb Love

G Jaden Bradley

G Anthony Dell'Orso

F Trey Townsend

F Tobe Awaka

The Mountaineers and Wildcats will get things started at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on ESPN+.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Between The Eers: What is WVU's Potential in 2025?

ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Skyrockets in Latest Projection

Matt Moore, Virginia Tech Swipe Another Lineman Away From West Virginia

WVU Transfer Targets Dre'lyn Washington, James Djonkam Commit Elsewhere

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball