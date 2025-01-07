Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Arizona
Tonight is a big game for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they look to bolster their resume with a potential sweep of the Arizona Wildcats.
Once again, WVU will be without the services of Tucker DeVries (shoulder) and Jayden Stone (undisclosed), and about an hour before tip-off, the team ruled out KJ Tenner who took a blow to the head in the team's win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Arizona Wildcats
G Caleb Love
G Jaden Bradley
G Anthony Dell'Orso
F Trey Townsend
F Tobe Awaka
The Mountaineers and Wildcats will get things started at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: What is WVU's Potential in 2025?
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Skyrockets in Latest Projection
Matt Moore, Virginia Tech Swipe Another Lineman Away From West Virginia
WVU Transfer Targets Dre'lyn Washington, James Djonkam Commit Elsewhere