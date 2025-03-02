Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. BYU

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Provo.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia University guard Javon Small / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
It's a late night tip for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they aim to secure another big time win for their NCAA Tournament resume against the BYU Cougars.

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

BYU Cougars

G Egor Demin

G Richie Saunders

G Trevin Knell

F Mawot Mag

C Keba Keita

The Mountaineers and Cougars are set to tip things off at 10 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on ESPN2.

