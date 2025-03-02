Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. BYU
A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Provo.
In this story:
It's a late night tip for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they aim to secure another big time win for their NCAA Tournament resume against the BYU Cougars.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
BYU Cougars
G Egor Demin
G Richie Saunders
G Trevin Knell
F Mawot Mag
C Keba Keita
The Mountaineers and Cougars are set to tip things off at 10 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on ESPN2.
