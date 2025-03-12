Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Colorado
The West Virginia Mountaineers are just minutes away from beginning their journey in the Big 12 Conference tournament, tipping things off against the Colorado Buffaloes. The winner of this afternoon's game will advance to the quarterfinals to take on top-seeded Houston.
WVU won the lone matchup between the two earlier this season in Boulder, thanks to a strong performance from none other than Javon Small, who scored 26 on the day. Joseph Yesufu provided a scoring punch off of the bench in what turned out to be his coming out party.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for today's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Colorado Buffaloes
G Julian Hammond III
G Javon Ruffin
F Trevor Baskin
F Andrej Jakimovski
F Bangot Dak
Today's officiating crew: Doug Sirmons, Darron George, and Tommy Johnson.
The Mountaineers and Buffaloes will get the action tipped off at 3 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on ESPN+.
