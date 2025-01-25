Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
West Virginia looks to get back in the win column on Saturday night as they meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats.
While K-State has dropped six straight, Darian DeVries is not taking this matchup lightly.
"When you look at them, especially in Big 12 play outside of the Houston game, their games have come right down to the wire - they’ve been right there," DeVries said. "Led at Kansas, had Texas Tech at home, had Baylor down double digits on the road, beat Cincinnati at home. So, they’re right there; they just haven’t had the wins to show for it, but I think they’re a really talented team, and they present a lot of problems for you."
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Kansas State Wildcats
G Brendan Hausen
G Dug McDaniel
G Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
C Coleman Hawkins
The Mountaineers and Wildcats are set to get things tipped off at 6 p.m. EST. You can view the action on CBS Sports Network.
