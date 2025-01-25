Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

A look at the first five on the floor for this evening's game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small.
West Virginia University guard Javon Small. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

West Virginia looks to get back in the win column on Saturday night as they meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats.

While K-State has dropped six straight, Darian DeVries is not taking this matchup lightly.

"When you look at them, especially in Big 12 play outside of the Houston game, their games have come right down to the wire - they’ve been right there," DeVries said. "Led at Kansas, had Texas Tech at home, had Baylor down double digits on the road, beat Cincinnati at home. So, they’re right there; they just haven’t had the wins to show for it, but I think they’re a really talented team, and they present a lot of problems for you."

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Kansas State Wildcats

G Brendan Hausen

G Dug McDaniel

G Max Jones

F David N'Guessan

C Coleman Hawkins

The Mountaineers and Wildcats are set to get things tipped off at 6 p.m. EST. You can view the action on CBS Sports Network.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

No. 23 West Virginia is Seeking First Win at Kansas State Since '21

Score Predictions for No. 23 West Virginia at Kansas State

Mike Golic Jr. Praises WVU's Addition of Nevada CB Transfer Michael Coats Jr.

Status Update on West Virginia's Unsigned Transfer Portal Commits

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball