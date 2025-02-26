Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. TCU
West Virginia returns home Monday night to link up with the TCU Horned Frogs, whom they fell short to earlier this month on the road.
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
TCU Horned Frogs
G Vasean Allette
G Noah Reynolds
G Brendan Wenzel
F David Punch
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Darian DeVries on the team's NCAA Tournament chances:
“Our only communication with our team is that you’re playing for something right now. And right now, if the season ended today, most people would agree that we’re in the tournament. We’ve just got to continue to do our part and know that these are meaningful games and find ways to try and continue to put wins up there. Our next goal is to try to do that against TCU.”
The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs will get things tipped off at approximately 9 p.m. EST and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
