Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. UCF
It's Senior Day for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they get set to play the UCF Knights for the final game of the 2024-25 regular season.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
UCF Knights
G Darius Johnson
G Tyler Hendricks
G Nils Machowski
G Keyshawn Hall
C Moustapha Thiam
DeVries on emotions of Senior Day
“I think for us, it’s a little bit unique. It’s our first year and every senior’s first year. I think from just a coaching standpoint, it’s an appreciation of these guys willing to come and spend their last year to play for us and believe in what we were trying to get started. That says a lot for us that they believe in us. And also, a reflection on the year they’ve had and been able to put together. All these seniors had different roles in that, but all handled those roles incredibly well.”
The Mountaineers and Knights are slated to get things tipped off at 5 p.m. EST. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.