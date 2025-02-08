Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for West Virginia vs. Utah

A look at the first five on the floor for this evening's game in Morgantown.

West Virginia University guard Javon Small
West Virginia (14-8, 5-6) returns home to the WVU Coliseum to square off with the Utah Utes (13-9, 5-6) Saturday evening for the annual "Coal Rush" game.

DeVries on tonight's Coal Rush game

I’m excited. I know it’s a big game. Home games are huge for us and we have a great home court advantage, especially when the crowd is really engaged and into it and we have one of the louder buildings not only in the league but in the country and that impacts your chances of winning when you’re at home and you got a crowd that can disrupt opponents just with the shear noise and not only that, it impacts your own team just from an energy standpoint. So, excited to be at home, excited to have a sellout, should be a great atmosphere."

A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Harris

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Utah Utes

G Gabe Madsen

G Mike Sharavjamts

F Jake Wahlin

F Ezra Ausar

C Lawson Lovering

West Virginia and Utah will throw the ball up in the air at approximately 5 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

