Starting Lineups for WVU's Big 12 Home Opener vs. Oklahoma State
We are just minutes away from West Virginia tipping off the home portion of their Big 12 schedule against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Earlier this week, the Mountaineers shocked the college basketball world by going into Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off No. 7 Kansas. Will they be focused after such a big win?
“I think they’ve done a good job with it," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said. "This group stays pretty grounded, pretty workman-like. Get done with the game, and we go to the next game focus on that scout. They stay pretty single-focused on the next opponent.”
Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for today's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
C Eduardo Andre
Oklahoma State Cowboys
G Jamyron Keller
G Khalil Brantley
G Bryce Thompson
F Robert Jennings
F Abou Ousmane
The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip things off at 12 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia to Hire Rod West as Cornerbacks Coach
William Green Hired as West Virginia Defensive Line Coach
West Virginia Names Michael Nysewander Tight Ends Coach
Edge Rusher Obinna Onwuka Changes Mind, Opting to Remain at West Virginia