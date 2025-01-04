Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for WVU's Big 12 Home Opener vs. Oklahoma State

The first five on the floor for this afternoon's game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Javon Small.
West Virginia University guard Javon Small. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
We are just minutes away from West Virginia tipping off the home portion of their Big 12 schedule against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Earlier this week, the Mountaineers shocked the college basketball world by going into Allen Fieldhouse and knocking off No. 7 Kansas. Will they be focused after such a big win?

“I think they’ve done a good job with it," WVU head coach Darian DeVries said. "This group stays pretty grounded, pretty workman-like. Get done with the game, and we go to the next game focus on that scout. They stay pretty single-focused on the next opponent.”

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for today's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Jonathan Powell

F Toby Okani

C Eduardo Andre

Oklahoma State Cowboys

G Jamyron Keller

G Khalil Brantley

G Bryce Thompson

F Robert Jennings

F Abou Ousmane

The Mountaineers and Cowboys will tip things off at 12 p.m. EST. The action will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

