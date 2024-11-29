Mountaineers Now

Starting Lineups for WVU vs. Arizona in the Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place Game

A look at the first five on the floor for today's matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Arizona Wildcats.

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia Mountaineers are aiming for a third-place finish in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis and will have to get through a new conference opponent, Arizona, to do so. Obviously, this will not count toward the conference record, but it will be another good test for the Mountaineers early in the season.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for today's game.

West Virginia Mountaineers

G Javon Small

G Sencire Harris

F Tucker DeVries

F Toby Okani

F Amani Hansberry

Arizona Wildcats

G Jaden Bradley

G Caleb Love

G Carter Bryant

F Trey Townsend

F Tobe Awaka

The Mountaineers and Wildcats will tip it off at 3 p.m. EST. You can catch the action live on ESPN2.

