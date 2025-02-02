Starting Lineups Revealed for West Virginia at Cincinnati
Sunday's afternoon's game at Fifth Third Arena between West Virginia and Cincinnati features a pair of teams on three-game losing streaks, hungry to get back in the win column.
While it wasn't the outcome they wanted, Darian DeVries has to be pleased with the way his team fought back in the second half of their game earlier this week against No. 6 Houston. They chipped away at a 20-point halftime deficit, climbing back to within five before fatigue set in, along with Sencire Harris getting into foul trouble and Javon Small missing a few minutes with a banged-up knee. If they can capture that intensity and put it on display for forty minutes this afternoon, they'll return home with another Big 12 win in their back pocket.
A few moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for today's game.
West Virginia Mountaineers
G Javon Small
G Sencire Harris
F Jonathan Powell
F Toby Okani
F Amani Hansberry
Cincinnati Bearcats
G Simas Lukosius
G Jizzle James
G Day Day Thomas
F Dillon Mitchell
F Aziz Bandaogo
The Mountaineers and Bearcats are slated to get things tipped off at 2 p.m. EST. You can stream the action live on ESPN+.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
TE Sam Hamilton Explains His Decision to Commit to West Virginia
West Virginia Looks to End Skid on the Road Against Cincinnati
Who Snaps the Skid? WVU or Cincinnati? The ESPN BPI Releases Its Prediction