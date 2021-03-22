Syracuse Defense Ushers Mountaineers Early Exit

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim's 2-3 defense flustered West Virginia, while his son and Orange guard Buddy Boeheim continued to answer Mountaineer runs and have a game-high 25 points as the Orange outlasted the Mountaineers 75-72 to advance to the Sweet 16.

West Virginia opened the game, shooting 4-14 from the field with five turnovers while four different Syracuse players hit from three-point range, three coming from Joseph Girard III, as the Orange took a 24-10 lead just over the midway point of the first half.

“I think their zone kind of shocked us a little bit,” said West Virginia guard Sean McNeil. “They got a ton of length… there's just things that you can't really simulate. Their length bothered us, I thought. We were trying to force things too quick, not letting things really develop.”

West Virginia got some good looks in the middle, around the zone, and at the rim but could not get their shots to drop.

“I think we ran what we needed to run. We just didn't score it,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “How many shots inside of three, four feet did we miss to start the game? They had a lot to do with that, but I mean, you catch it and going at the basket from three or four feet, we've got to make one. We didn't make any.

“And then they shot it extremely well. They shot it -- it seemed like everything they shot up went in, and they shot it from deep, and we just wanted to make them bounce it, and we didn't. We let them get too many step-in shots.”

West was on a five-minute scoring drought before Jordan McCabe poked the ball away from Girard, and Taz Sherman scooped it up and pushed the ball to the other end for a contested layup. That wasn’t enough to spark a Mountaineer run as they scored four points over the next four minutes while Syracuse maintained a 14-point advantage.

Sean McNeil started to heat up, hitting back-to-back deep threes to cut the deficit to eight, but Girardi crossed half court and heaved one from deep as well and buried to push the lead back to 11. However, Deuce went right back down to hit a three, and Emmitt Matthews Jr hit a pair of throws after a beautiful feed from Deuce in transition drew the foul and got the Mountaineers within six at the break.

Syracuse quickly jumped out to a 12-point lead after consecutive threes from Quincy Guerrier and Buddy Boheim. West regrouped, holding the Orange scoreless for nearly five minutes, and got within two after Deuce stole the ball from Boeheim, pushed the ball up the floor, and dished it off to Matthews Jr for the dunk. However, Boeheim continued to answer Mountaineer runs, burying back-to-back threes to push the Orange lead back to eight.

Then, Sean McNeil hit three-straight threes to give West Virginia its first lead of the game with just under 10 minutes left to play. But after a good defensive stand, a bad turnover led to a layup on the other end by Boeheim, and two empty possessions gave way to Syracuse, extending the lead to three before Taz Sherman tied the game at 56. Still, West Virginia could not control the game, even as Deuce cut it to one just two minutes later, yet again, Boeheim answered with a three.

“I thought, when we would get over the hump there and take the lead, we wouldn't look back. But credit to them, they have guys that can shoot and score the ball. Buddy obviously knows how to fill it up,” said McNeil.

Two opportunities on the following possession and the Mountaineers came up empty-handed, a bucket from the Orange, a missed layup from Matthews Jr, and an extra pass on the other end for a wide-open corner three from Robert Braswell before a dunk that appeared to be the final nail in the coffin had Syracuse up 11 with over two minutes left in the game.

“I thought we kind of did a pretty good job getting back in the game, and then I think we took a two-point lead, and then we kept switching when we shouldn't have switched,” said Huggins. “We needed to keep the same guy, the same defender on their best player. And we kept switching and kept saying ‘stop switching,’ and we still kept switching.”

West Virginia didn’t quit and continued to fight. McNeil hit his seventh three of the game finishing the day with a team-high 23 points and cutting the deficit to six with just under a minute left to play. The Mountaineers created a turnover with their fullcourt pressure and extended the game sending Girard to the free throw line. He missed the front end of the one and one, and in transition, Emmitt Matthews Jr dumped it off to Gabe Osabuohien for the layup with four seconds remaining to cut it to two with four seconds remaining. Boeheim went to the line with 2.4 seconds remaining. West Virginia was without any timeouts, and although he missed the back end of the one and one, Duece was unable to get a shot off, which was looking to be a 3/4 court heave, after he was called for a travel as the Mountaineers fall short, 75-72.

