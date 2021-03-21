Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Syracuse Uses 3-Point Barrage to End WVU’s Season

Mountaineers fall in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense really flustered West Virginia from the opening tip. The Mountaineers turned it over five times in the opening eight minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Orange knocked down 8 of their first 15 shots, including going 6/8 from three, and jumped out to a 24-10 lead.

Even once Syracuse started to cool off and miss some open shots, West Virginia continued to shoot themselves in the foot by being careless with the basketball and having a ton of miscommunication on the offensive end. 

The Mountaineers finally began to settle in offensively, which was jump started by a pair of threes from Sean McNeil and Miles McBride. WVU ended the half on a 13-5 run to cut the Syracuse lead to just six, 35-29.

WVU’s Jalen Bridges missed a three in the corner to open up the 2nd half, which would have cut the game to three. Syracuse buried a couple of threes during an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 43-31. The Mountaineers quickly turned things around, scoring nine unanswered, including a deep three from Sean McNeil, making it 46-44. 

Buddy Boeheim got going once again, hitting back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give Cuse a little cushion. McNeil answered with a trio of threes, giving WVU its first lead of the game, 53-52. Syracuse regained the lead on a couple of layups, but Taz Sherman tied the game up at 56 from deep.

Boeheim hit a tightly contested three, followed by a tip-in bucket by Marek Dolezaj for a 9-2 run by the Orange. 

West Virginia made a mini attempt at a comeback in the game's final minute, but time was not on their side. Syracuse held onto win 75-72. 

Syracuse moves on to the Sweet Sixteen and will face the winner of Houston/Rutgers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15770713_168388579_lowres 2
Basketball

Syracuse Uses 3-Point Barrage to End WVU’s Season

_97A3026
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse

AY3I0600
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Syracuse

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) dribbles against San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Basketball

Know Your Foe: Syracuse Orange

Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Syracuse

USATSI_15517477_168388579_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Syracuse

USATSI_15706412_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances vs Syracuse

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers celebrates after beating the Morehead State Eagles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Syracuse