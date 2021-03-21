Syracuse Uses 3-Point Barrage to End WVU’s Season

Syracuse’s 2-3 zone defense really flustered West Virginia from the opening tip. The Mountaineers turned it over five times in the opening eight minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Orange knocked down 8 of their first 15 shots, including going 6/8 from three, and jumped out to a 24-10 lead.

Even once Syracuse started to cool off and miss some open shots, West Virginia continued to shoot themselves in the foot by being careless with the basketball and having a ton of miscommunication on the offensive end.

The Mountaineers finally began to settle in offensively, which was jump started by a pair of threes from Sean McNeil and Miles McBride. WVU ended the half on a 13-5 run to cut the Syracuse lead to just six, 35-29.

WVU’s Jalen Bridges missed a three in the corner to open up the 2nd half, which would have cut the game to three. Syracuse buried a couple of threes during an 8-2 run to extend their lead to 43-31. The Mountaineers quickly turned things around, scoring nine unanswered, including a deep three from Sean McNeil, making it 46-44.

Buddy Boeheim got going once again, hitting back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give Cuse a little cushion. McNeil answered with a trio of threes, giving WVU its first lead of the game, 53-52. Syracuse regained the lead on a couple of layups, but Taz Sherman tied the game up at 56 from deep.

Boeheim hit a tightly contested three, followed by a tip-in bucket by Marek Dolezaj for a 9-2 run by the Orange.

West Virginia made a mini attempt at a comeback in the game's final minute, but time was not on their side. Syracuse held onto win 75-72.

Syracuse moves on to the Sweet Sixteen and will face the winner of Houston/Rutgers.

