Taking a Glimpse at Iowa State

West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play Friday night versus Iowa State
The eighth-ranked Mountaineers open Big 12 Conference play Friday night inside the WVU Coliseum versus the Iowa State Cyclones at 9:00 on ESPNU.

“They’re talented,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “They’ve got a seven-foot freshman that is extremely talented. They’ve got some transfers that had some success at other programs – they’re talented. They can really score the ball.”

The Cyclones' biggest contributors came in via the transfer portal. Junior guard Rasir Bolton (6’3”, 185-lb) transferred in from Penn State two years ago and now leads the Cyclones in scoring (15.8), rebounds (5.3), assists (6.0), and steals (2.3).

Iowa State junior guard Rasir Bolton slices his way to the basket against Kansas State in the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

DePaul transfer guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (6’4”, 187-lb) is second on the team in scoring with 13.5 points per game. Troy transfer Javan Johnson (6’6”, 205-lb) is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game and Memphis transfer Tyler Harris is good for 9.3 points per game coming off the bench.

Senior forward Solomon Young (6’8”, 255-lb) has an injury-plagued career but played his first full season last year and has started to find his groove shooting 60.7 percent from the field the previous three games and averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds during that span. 

West Virginia is 9-8 all-time against Iowa State, and the Mountaineers have won four out of the last five meetings over the Cyclones.

