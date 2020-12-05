Taking a Look at an Old Familiar Foe, the Georgetown Hoyas

On Sunday, the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) travel to the Nation's Capital to meet an old familiar Big East rival, the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1), for the first time in six years at 4:30 inside McDonough Arena on FS1.

Georgetown starts three big guards led by Jahvon Blair. In the Hoyas two games on the season, Blair is averaging 20.0 points per game after posting 23 points in the season-opening win over UMBC and 17 points in an eight-point home loss to Navy. The 6’4” 190-pound guard also averages 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Rounding out the starting guards is Donald Carey (6’5”, 187 lb) and Jalen Harris (6’2’, 166 lb), who combine for an average of 16.5 points per game. Harris leads the team in assists with 13, while Carey, the Siena College transfer, is hitting the glass and nearly doubling his output from a year ago, grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game.

“They’re pretty much perimeter-oriented,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “I think that’s the way of the future, is one big and four perimeter guys but when you have bigs like we have, you gotta use them. Look what Derek’s averaging: a double double. Oscar is just now starting to get back to the Oscar we saw a year ago, and I think that’s a heck of an advantage for us.”

Hoyas senior forward Jamorko Pickett (6-9, 206-lb) stretches the floor and averages 13.5 points per game but has started slow from the perimeter, shooting 31.3% from three-point range after hitting 37.6% a season ago.

Center Qudus Wahab (6-11, 237-lb) is nearly averaging a double double with 14.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 68.4% from the field.

West Virginia is 25-27 all-time versus Georgetown and lost the last matchup in the 2014 opening round of the NIT, but the Mountaineers won the previous five meetings.

