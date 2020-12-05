SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Taking a Look at an Old Familiar Foe, the Georgetown Hoyas

Christopher Hall

On Sunday, the No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) travel to the Nation's Capital to meet an old familiar Big East rival, the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1), for the first time in six years at 4:30 inside McDonough Arena on FS1.

SeasonSummary_2020_BB_12_3_2020

Georgetown starts three big guards led by Jahvon Blair. In the Hoyas two games on the season, Blair is averaging 20.0 points per game after posting 23 points in the season-opening win over UMBC and 17 points in an eight-point home loss to Navy. The 6’4” 190-pound guard also averages 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Rounding out the starting guards is Donald Carey (6’5”, 187 lb) and Jalen Harris (6’2’, 166 lb), who combine for an average of 16.5 points per game. Harris leads the team in assists with 13, while Carey, the Siena College transfer, is hitting the glass and nearly doubling his output from a year ago, grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game.

“They’re pretty much perimeter-oriented,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “I think that’s the way of the future, is one big and four perimeter guys but when you have bigs like we have, you gotta use them. Look what Derek’s averaging: a double double. Oscar is just now starting to get back to the Oscar we saw a year ago, and I think that’s a heck of an advantage for us.”

Hoyas senior forward Jamorko Pickett (6-9, 206-lb) stretches the floor and averages 13.5 points per game but has started slow from the perimeter, shooting 31.3% from three-point range after hitting 37.6% a season ago.

Center Qudus Wahab (6-11, 237-lb) is nearly averaging a double double with 14.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 68.4% from the field.

West Virginia is 25-27 all-time versus Georgetown and lost the last matchup in the 2014 opening round of the NIT, but the Mountaineers won the previous five meetings. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Day After: WVU Proved They Belong in the Final Four Conversation

The Mountaineers were impressive in their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

West Virginia Is Throwing At The Dirt

The Mountaineers need to improve their ball movement

Lauren Withrow

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Iowa State

Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset of No. 9 Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 9 Iowa State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this week's game

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Bob Huggins December 4th Press Conference

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the Mountaineers' upcoming game vs the Hoyas

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Iowa State

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown breaks down the Iowa State Cyclones

Christopher Hall

Players to Watch: Iowa State Defense

Taking a look inside at the Cyclones' best defenders

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Iowa State Offense

The Mountaineers will have to zero in on these three players on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Score Predictions: Week 14

Predicting scores around the Big 12 Conference

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 14

A new set of rankings have been released!

Schuyler Callihan