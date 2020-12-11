Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Taking a Look at North Texas

In 28 hours of scheduling, the Mountaineers take on the Conference USA reigning Champions
The No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) meet the North Texas Mean Green (1-2) Friday afternoon at 3:00 on ESPN+ for the season home opener.

North Texas returns three starters from last year's squad that won the Conference USA regular season championship and looked to make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010.

"North Texas is athletic. They run. They were Conference USA champions,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins. “They won 20 or more games in the last three years. They’ve got it going, and you know, Conference USA is obviously the league is Marshall is in; there is good teams in that league. For them to win the league and win it handily is a pretty good feat. It will be good.”

The Mean Green brings back C-USA Player of the Year senior guard Javion Hamlet, along with this year’s team-leading scorer and rebounder Zachary Simmons, who is averaging 12.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per outing. Hamlet is a shade under double figures at 9.3 points while dishing out 6.7 assists per game. James Reese rounds out the trio of returning starters averaging 11.3 points and is third on the team in rebounding, grabbing 4.3 boards per game.

Junior College transfer Mardrez McBride is making a big impact early, especially from the perimeter, going 7-12 from three-point range and averaging 11.3 points per outing.

Dec 4, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; North Texas Mean Green guard Mardrez McBride (1) handles the ball while defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Jalen Johnson (0) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum.

As a team, the Mean Green or 14th in the country in three-point field goal percentage at 43.5%.

This is the first meeting between the programs. 

