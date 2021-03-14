Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Taking a Look at West Virginia's Region in the NCAA Tournament

Check out the entire region the Mountaineers will be playing in for this year's tournament.
Author:
Publish date:

Moments ago, the March Madness Selection Sunday Show released the entire field for this year's NCAA Tournament. Despite going 1-3 in their last four games, West Virginia drew a No. 3 seed and will face the champions of the Ohio Valley Conference, Morehead State (23-7).

Below is a look at all of the matchups for the entire Midwest Region:

1. Illinois vs 16. Drexel

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. Georgia Tech

5. Tennessee vs 12. Oregon State

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. Liberty

6. San Diego State vs 11. Syracuse

3. West Virginia vs 14. Morehead State

7. Clemson vs 10. Rutgers

2. Houston vs 15. Cleveland State

West Virginia will play on Friday but a time has yet to be announced.

