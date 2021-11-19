Taz Sherman's Career Night Lifts WVU Past Elon

CHARLESTON, SC - The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Elon Phoenix 87-68 in the quarterfinal round of the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic Thursday night. The win marks the 903rd in the career of head coach Bob Huggins, tying him with former North Carolina head coach, Roy Williams, for fourth on the all-time wins list.

Kedrian Johnson set the tone early playing some smothering defense on the opening possession of the game and then followed that up by notching the first points of the game with a three on the other end of the floor. A couple of possessions later, Johnson came up with a steal and was fouled during his take to the basket. Within the first two minutes, Johnson had five points and a steal. West Virginia jumped out to a 16-7 lead as Jalen Bridges and Taz Sherman drilled back-to-back threes.

The Mountaineers took control midway through the first half with a 14-2 run that was fueled by elite defensive effort. Taz Sherman hit five straight free throws during that stretch and also came away with a steal and an assist to Kobe Johnson who threw down the alley-oop. Johnson then came away with his own steal in the backcourt and gave it up to Gabe Osabuohien to put the Mountaineers up, 32-20. Elon head coach Mike Schrage had seen enough and called a timeout to settle things down. The Phoenix pieced together a 10-2 run to cut the lead to seven at the half. Seven of Elon's final 14 points in the half came from the free-throw line.

Elon shot 5/12 from deep in the first 20 minutes but turned the ball over 11 times leading to 16 West Virginia points. Taz Sherman led all scorers with 13 points at the half, while fellow guard Sean McNeil chipped in eleven points on 5/7 shooting from the field. WVU held a 44-37 advantage at the half.

Sherman continued his big night in the 2nd half and really took over the game for the Mountaineers on the offensive end, putting his full skill set on display. In the opening minutes, Sherman carved up Elon in with his mid-range jumper, then began to attack the basket with some authority including a beautiful pump fake from three to blow by the defender and slam one home.

Threes by redshirt freshman big man Isaiah Cottrell and Sean McNeil extended West Virginia's lead out to seventeen, 71-54. Charleston's Zac Ervin had an opportunity to cut the lead to single digits with about four minutes to go but missed a wide-open three, ending any chance of a possible comeback.

Sherman finished the night with a career-high 27 points.

West Virginia will play Marquette in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

