The Betting Public Likes West Virginia as a Final Four Team

The Mountaineers are struggling. Not only are they struggling, but they are now making West Virginia fans sweat it out with hopes of making the tournament on the line.

Just a few weeks ago, missing the tournament did not seem probable. The Mountaineers were in the top three of the Big 12 conference standings and were a projected two seed for the majority of the year.

However, times have changed. They have now dropped six of their last seven and have not only fallen out of the top 25 but have now dropped to a No. 7 seed in the latest bracketology projections.

If I told you that there are many across the country that still think West Virginia is a Final Four team, would you believe me? Well, somehow, this is actually true.

According to DraftKings.com, West Virginia is the fourth most bet on team to reach the Final Four.

How is this so? Well, if West Virginia can start knocking down shots, this is a completely different team than you are dealing with now. The Mountaineers are one of the nation's best rebounding teams in the country and despite the defensive lapses of late, they are still one of the top defensive teams in the nation. If West Virginia ever starts hitting shots, no one will want to play this team.

A lot of it has to do with matchups as well. If West Virginia stays put as a No. 7 seed, they will face a No. 10 seed who has likely struggled in the Power Five or are a mid-major. Should they get out of that round, they will more than likely face the No. 2 seed. If the No. 2 seed is maybe a Dayton or Seton Hall, you may have an advantage on the glass or other areas that could propel the Mountaineers to the Sweet 16. All of a sudden, now they're just two games away from the Final Four.

One thing is certain, if West Virginia doesn't get a win in the next few games before Selection Sunday, they won't be dancing.

